Gardai are currently investigating a burglary in the Ramelton area over the weekend in which a stolen key was used to gain entry to the property.

A Garda spokesperson said they believe sometime between 3am and 8:30am on Sunday morning last, a number of items and a sum of money was taken from the premises after entry was gained through the door of the property using a stolen key.

No arrests have yet been made but enquiries are ongoing.