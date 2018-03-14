Public consultation necessary if council proposes bathing ban on Tullan Strand

A Donegal Councillor says he believes there will have to be a public consultation if the council proposes to ban bathing at Tullan Strand in Bndoran.

Following comments from the coroner at the inquest into the death of 27-year-old Corporal Gavin Carey, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, who drowned at the beach in August 2016, Donegal County Council commissioned a report. That report has recommended a by-law to prevent bathing from taking place on the beach.

Cllr Barry O’Neill says the issue must be very carefully considered, and on the Nine ’til Noon Show today, he said the public must be involved…………