A petition has been launched in a bid to retain the dispensary at Cloghan Health Centre in West Donegal.

The HSE are to close dispensaries around the country that currently do not comply with a dispense level of 70%.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show earlier today, Dr John Sheeran of the Cloghan Health Centre, says their dispense level is currently at 10%.

However, he says this is a vital service for the vulnerable in society, particularly those living in rural communities: