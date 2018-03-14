Paramilitary Crime Task Force carry out further searches in Derry

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted a number of planned searches in the Derry area today, in relation to ongoing INLA activity.

This is the second operation of its kind carried out the in the last few weeks.

A number of items were seized today, including a number of electronic devices.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said: “Many areas face challenges from organised criminal gangs with paramilitary connections. Those who are involved in this type of criminality do not represent the interests of the community.”

She says they will continue to target all paramilitary groups and disrupt their illegal activities which only serve to blight the communities they operate in. These people prey on the most vulnerable members of their communities and try to control them by using fear and violence.

Anyone who has any information in relation to such activities is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or Cimestoppers on 0800 555 111.