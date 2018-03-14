North West Skills Audit published

A skills audit has been published in the North West to help identify the needs of existing and prospective companies, and ensure that skilled workers are available for the Information, Communication and Financial Technology sectors.

The audit was carried out by the North West Regional Skills Forum, in collaboration with FIT, Fasttrack to IT.

Senior managers from twenty eight ICT and Financial Technology companies based in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim with a total employment of 11,274 people were interviewed.

Oran Doherty is manager of the Regional Skills Forum. He says the audit’s findings will be used to enhance employment and investment…………….