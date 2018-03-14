North West 10k Launch – Neil Martin

The 2018 North West 10k was launched on Tuesday evening in Letterkenny.

This years event will be held on Sunday 6th May and once again organisers are expecting a big turn out the popular event.

The two local charities selected as the beneficiaries this year are Breast Care NW and Diabetes Ireland.

New for this year, every finisher will get a medallion while every entry will get a T-Shirt.

The course will stay the same as in 2017.

NW10K Chairperson Neil Martin spoke to Tom Comack at the launch in the Mount Errigal Hotel…