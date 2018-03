Moville Community College were crowned FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup winners today.

The Inishowen side beat Claregalway College 2-1 in the Final at Whitehall in Dublin.

Kerry Brown scored the two goals for Moville to give them the title.

Elsewhere today, Scoil Mhuire Buncrana beat Loreto SS Kilkenny 1-0 at Cootehill, Monaghan.

Cliona Doherty scored the games only goal which sends the girls into the FAI Minor National Cup Final.