Joe Dunleavy retains Ireland place to start against England

Joe Dunleavy has kept his place in the Ireland U20 starting side for this weekends Six Nations tie with England.

The Letterkenny native impressed at blindside flanker on his debut in last week’s victory over Scotland at Donnybrook.

Ireland head coach Noel McNamara has made four changes to the side for Friday’s game in Coventry.

Three of the four changes are in the front row, where Jordan Duggan, Eoghan Clarke and Jack Aungier all start.

James Hume comes into the side on the right wing.

The game at the Ricoh Arena starts at 8pm.

Ireland U20 side to play England

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster) 8

14. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) (capt) 9

12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University/Ulster) 4

11. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena/Ulster) 4

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 3

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster) 3

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) 8

2. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers/Leinster) 2

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 4

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster) 2

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster) 4

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster) 1

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster) 3

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC/Munster) 4