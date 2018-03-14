Government and EU urged not to row back on NI backstop option

The government and the EU are being urged not to row back on commitments to have a backstop option for Northern Ireland during the Brexit negotiations.

The European Parliament voted today for a draft resolution outlining its position on a possible framework for future EU-UK relations post-Brexit.

The EU’s draft withdrawal agreement states that Northern Ireland should stay aligned to the EU’s rules and regulations as a “backstop” option, if the UK cannot come up with a way of avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy says it is clear that the British Government have no regard for the border issue: