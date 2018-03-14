Gary McDaid given boost as Jason McGee commits to Donegal U20’s

Jason McGee is stepping away from the Donegal senior panel to play with the county under 20’s.

Donegal u20’s Manager Gary McDaid has confirmed the Ulster winning minor and under 21 midfielder will be part of his squad.

The Cloughaneely man had been struggling with a hip injury since the start of the season.

The new rules set out by Croke Park means under 20’s players can’t play the two levels at the same time.

McGee was a constant feature in the Donegal senior team in 2017 but this time around he will be playing in the new age group joining the likes of Enda McCormick, Peader Mogan and Mark Curran.