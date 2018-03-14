English must honour Mica commitments – Mc Conalogue

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says he expects substantial progress on the issue of a redress scheme for people whose homes are affected by Mica in Donegal and Mayo.

An expert panel report published last year found up to 5,000 homes were affected, and recommended consideration of a redress scheme, similar to that offered in the case of pyrite elsewhere in the country.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says after several delays and false starts, commitments were given late last year, and he wants to see them honoured…………