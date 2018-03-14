€927,000 invested in Donegal Arts for 2018

Over €927,000 has been invested in Donegal Arts by the Arts Council for 2018.

The grants are part of a nationwide investment of €68.4 million due to be issued over the coming year with a focus on creating opportunities for the public to experience large scale work, as well as work of real artistic ambition.

Among those in receipt of grants in Donegal are the Eargail Arts Festival which has been granted €180,000.

€8,000 has been awarded to Northwest Words while €2,500 is being investment in the Swell Fest.

Meanwhile, the Regional Cultural Centre will receive €125,000 of the overall funding with An Grianan Theatre benefitting from €105,000.

€69,000 will be invested in Donegal Council Arts Service with the Balor Arts Centre set to receive €35,000 and €41,000 has been awarded to the Comharchumann Forbarths Chaoth Dobhair.