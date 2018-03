Police in Derry are appealing for information following reports of a man being assaulted at the weekend in the Glenabbey area of the city.

On Monday, police received a report that three men attacked the victim at around 2 o’clock on Sunday morning.

A female passerby came to the man’s aid and he was treated in hospital for injuries to the face and arms which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are urging the woman, and any other witnesses to come forward.