Derry City’s games with Dundalk and Cork re-scheduled

The FAI has announced that Derry City’s forthcoming fixtures against Dundalk (19 March) and Cork City (23 March) have been postponed due to International call-ups.

The Candy Stripes have a number of players away on Under-19 and Under-21 duty with both Northern Ireland and the Republic next week.

Stephen Kenny will now bring his Dundalk team to the Brandywell on Monday 14 May while City’s trip to Cork has been re-scheduled to Monday 4 June.

Friday night’s game at home to Bray is unaffected, however Kenny Shiels’ team won’t be in action again until St Pats arrive at Brandywell on 30 March.