Coroner asks for report on garda investigation into Andrew Allen murder

Donegal coroner Dr Denis McCauley has asked for a report on the garda investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Andrew Allen, who was shot dead in a house in Buncrana in February 2012.

According to RTE News, Inspector David Murphy asked today at Buncrana courthouse for a further adjournment of the inquest into the death of Mr Allen.

He says a number of strands in the inquiry are still open and being assessed by the investigating team.

On the 9th February 2012 24 year old Andrew Allen was murdered in his home at the Links View Park in Buncrana in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector David Murphy said today that he was conscious that the sixth anniversary of Mr Allen’s death had passed but there are very extensive inquiries still being pursed in this matter.

RTE News is reporting that Dr Denis McCauley agreed to adjourn the inquest until September but asked that gardaí make a reasoned argument to him then as to why he should not set a date for an inquest after six years.

Without interfering with the investigation, he said, he would like an assessment as to the likelihood of this case being successful.