Carndonagh Community School won the Market Cup on Wednesday evening at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

In an all Donegal final the Inishowen side beat St. Columbia’s College Stranorlar 3-8 to 1-10.

CCS were four points down late in the game but a goal from Conor O’Donnell gave his side a first Markey title.

O’Donnell, who ended the game with 1-6, was named man of the match.

Here’s Carndonagh Manager John Farren on the importance of winning an Ulster title…