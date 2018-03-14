Brogan urges DCC and Irish Water to agree Letterkenny works timetable

Irish Water and Donegal County Council must meet as a matter of urgency to discuss the area of the Port Road close to Station Roundabout.

That’s according to Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who says the road surface there is in need of serious repair.

The council says it cannot act until Irish Water has carried out work there to tackle a number of problems with water and sewage in the area, but no timetable for that work has been agreed.

Cllr Brogan says it’s past time the council and Irish Water discussed this and other issues……….