Upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital delayed until 2019

Essential upgrade works that were due to be carried out at Carndonagh Community Hospital have been delayed again, this time until 2019.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says these improvement works are much needed and it is unacceptable that they have been delayed, despite €2.6 million being allocated and budgeted for as part of the capital plan.

Works will include the addition of en-suite facilities to all bedrooms as well as extensions to the current dining and sitting rooms.

Deputy McConalogue says furthermore, what is needed is an increase in capacity within community hospitals to cope with the ageing population: