O’Neills Sportswear is set to open a new flagship store in Derry later this year.

The store will open this summer at the former SuperValu site in Waterloo Place with the creation of 40 jobs.

The news follows a major job announcement in Strabane and the creation of the new branch in Craigavon.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the expansion of the Strabane based company has to be commended: