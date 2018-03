Donegal’s Odhran McGlynn is through to the All Ireland U17 Handball Final.

The Glenfin man defeated Cork’s Michael O’Callaghan last Sunday in Liscarroll, County Cork.

McGlynn was in total control of the tie winning 2-0, on a scoreline 21-7, 21-8.

He will now contest the All Ireland Final against Kilkenny’s Jack Holden on Monday 19th March in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.