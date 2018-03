Donegal County Council has been urged to seek a meeting with the contractor of the N56 Blue Banks/ Kilmacrennan Road upgrade works to discuss the road traffic plan for the project.

Work is to begin on the route in the coming weeks and due to last for 18 months.

Local Councillor Michael McBride is to put forward the motion at today’s sitting of Letterkenny Municipal District calling for works to be carried out with minimum disruption.

He says now is the time to put plans in place: