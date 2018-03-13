LYIT Ladies Basketball win Colleges Division 2 Title

94-92 was the final score as the LYIT Ladies Basketball team won the Division 2 Colleges League today at the Oblate Hall in Inchicore.

It was a tense affair in Dublin, a late basket at the end of the fourth quarter from Griffith College sent the game to overtime with the score tied 82-82.

Niall McDermott’s side were able to open up a 5 point lead again in OT, but they still needed a Makenzie Burud 2-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to seal the win, and give them the Division 2 crown.

Head Coach Niall McDermott says his side were very confident going into Over Time…