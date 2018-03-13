Debate to take place on future relations between EU and UK after Brexit

The European Parliament is today debating a resolution on future relations between the EU and UK after Brexit.

The final agreement will need to be approved by the Parliament and Council – otherwise, there won’t be a deal.

Today’s debate comes ahead of a major EU summit next week, when leaders, including the Taoiseach, are expected to approve the Council’s negotiation guidelines for the future relationship.

Midlands North West MEP Mairead McGuinness, who’s vice-president of the Parliament, says the border issue remains top of the agenda: