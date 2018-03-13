Councillor asks if community clean-ups are the best response to illegal dumping

A Donegal councillor has asked if community clean-ups and other environmental initiatives are actually encouraging people to engage in illegal dumping.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says having taken part in a number of local clean-up programmes and helped several groups co-ordinate projects in their own areas, it seems the illegal dumping problem in Donegal is actually getting worse.

Speaking at a Donegal Municipal District meeting this afternoon, she said there is a growing issue with fly-tipping, and the question has to be asked whether community initiatives are playing a role………….