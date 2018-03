Derry City and Strabane District Council’s decision to employ third party contractors to carry out works in Strabane has been heavily criticised.

Councillor Patsy Kelly says it has been confirmed to him that private contractors are being sought to collect litter in rural areas of the district with contractors also travelling 14 miles from Derry to open and close Dock Street car park.

He says the council needs to provide answers as to why staff in Strabane are not being utilised: