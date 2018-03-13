Brett McGinty fights in Boston for Ireland

Brett McGinty was in action with the Irish Boxing team in Boston on Monday night.

The Oakleaf fighter put in a good performance in his middleweight contest but lost 3-0 to World Elite Bronze medalist Troy Isley.

The USA recorded eights wins in the 12-bout international.

Current Irish Elite champions Kellie Harrington, Kieran Molloy, Michael Nevin and Kiril Afansev posted victories at the Royale Complex.

McGinty and Ireland will be back in action on Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire for the second international against the USA.