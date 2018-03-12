Record number awaiting admission to hospitals today, 24 at LUH

A record number of people are waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country today again.

714 people are awaiting admission to hospitals nationwide, 24 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital.

According to the INMO, 14 people were on trolleys in the hospitals Emergency Department with a further 10 on wards or in overflow areas.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country today with 80 people waiting on a bed.

The General Secretary of the INMO Phil Ni’Sheaghda claims this situation could have been avoided: