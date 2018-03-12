Record number of people on trolleys new low for Government – Deputy Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says today marks a new low for Government with trolley figures reaching a new record.

The INMO has confirmed the highest ever trolley figures was recorded today with 714 people waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country.

The body has repeatedly called for a two week period in March to be declared and treated as an emergency period in the Irish public health service.

Deputy Doherty says as recent as this weekend one person was waiting three days in the Emergency Department of Letterkenny University Hospital.

He says the Government have their priorities all wrong: