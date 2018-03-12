Mother of murdered Danielle speaks of her nightmare year

The mother of Danielle McLaughlin has said she hopes to travel to India to confront her daughter’s suspected killer in the search for answers.

Danielle was killed while visiting India to learn to be a yoga teacher.

She was found dead on March 14 2017 and a local man, Vikat Bhagat, with whom she had been friends since 2016, is to stand trial accused of her rape and murder.

In her only radio interview one year of from Danielle’s death, Andrea told the Nine Til Noon show of the importance to her of finding out exactly what happened to her daughter: