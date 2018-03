The LYIT ladies soccer side lifted their second piece of silverware in four days on Monday.

The Letterkenny side defeated the Garda College once again to win the CUFL women’s Division One title.

In the final played at Abbotstown in Dublin, the LYIT won the the game 2-0 with Nicole Gordan and Zoe Green scoring the goals.

Last Friday in Limerick, they also beat the Garda College in the Final of the O’Regan Shield.