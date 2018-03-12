LYIT Ladies gunning for National Basketball crown

The LYIT Ladies Basketball team are in Dublin on Tuesday in the hope of securing a national title.

They play Griffith College from Dublin in the Division 2 College’s League decider at the Oblate Hall in Inchicore.

GCD and LYIT filled the top two places in the Northern Confernce with the LYIT’s two defeats in the group at the hands of the Griffith side.

On route to the final LYIT beat the undefeated Southern Confernce champions Limerick IT in the previous round by 61 points while GCD had a 40pts victory over UCC.

The LYIT side is under the guidance of Head Caoch Niall McDermott. Tip Off is 3pm.