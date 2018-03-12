Lack of high speed broadband in Letterkenny MD, unacceptable – Cllr McDaid

The lack of high speed broadband in the Glenswilly, Glendowan and Churchill areas has been described as unacceptable in this day and age.

Councillor James Pat McDaid is to put forward a motion at tomorrow’s meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District, calling on the council to raise the issue with the Communications Regulator.

Councillor McDaid says concerns have been raised locally by schools, business owners and homeowners who are unable to connect.

Councillors within the Municipal area are now being asked to come forward to represent the needs of the district as a body: