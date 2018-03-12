Gardai “attacked” while investigating fatal collision in Bridgend

It’s emerged there were tensions in Bridgend when a crowd gathered shortly after a road incident which led to the death of a Derry man in his 20s.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Emmet Mc Clelland, who was struck by a car close to the border just before midnight.

A man was detained at the scene, he has since been released pending a file to the DPP.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show this morning, Superintendent Eugene Mc Govern said the crowd which gathered disrupted the investigation, with reports that at one point, gardai came under attack.

Superintendent Mc Govern says the situation became difficult……..