Donegal Travellers’ Project is to share in a national fund of over €200,000 to promote the inclusion of the Roma community in Ireland.

20 applications were received and assessed, the Donegal projerct is one of six to be chosen.

The money will go towards the provision of a dedicated Community Development worker to work with the Roma community in Co. Donegal.

Siobhan Mc Laughlin of Donegal Travellers’ Project says it’s an important project…………..