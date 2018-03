There were more medals for North West athletes at the National Master Indoor yesterday following on from Patsy McGonagle’s report on Saturday Sport.

Teresa Doherty won the women’s category in the Bundoran 10 mile yesterday.

John Kelly was taking part in the European Winter Throws competition in Leiria, Portugal, in which he finished 9th.

Patsy McGonagle had the latest in Athletics news on Sunday Sport with Myles Gallagher…