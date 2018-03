Derry City FC will play their first game at the Brandywell Stadium since it’s revamp tomorrow when they host Limerick FC in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Candystripes are coming off the back of a big loss to Shamrock Rovers, and will hope to kick their season into gear with a win over Limerick.

Derry manager looks ahead to the Limerick clash and the return to their home ground with Kevin McLaughlin…