2-17 v 1-17 was the final score in Division 2B of the National Hurling League clash between Donegal and Armagh today at the Athletic Grounds.

Donegal are now safe with 6 points in the league following wins over Derry, Down and Armagh.

Aaron McElroy has the full-time report for Highland Radio Sport…

Mickey McCann gave his thoughts to Aaron McElroy after the match…