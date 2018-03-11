Driver arrested after pedestrian is struck and killed at Bridgend

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Bridgend, Co. Donegal at 11.55pm on Saturday 10th March 2018.

A silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians. It is believed that the car was traveling from the Derry direction towards Brigend prior to the collision.

One pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

The driver on the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is detained at Buncrana Garda Station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are, in particularly, appealing to a couple who flagged down a Garda patrol car at a filling station in Brigend and reported the crash, to make contact with Buncrana Garda Station.