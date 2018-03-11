Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly win Mayo Stages Rally

Leading from start to finish, Donegal’s Declan Boyle and his Monaghan co-driver James O’Reilly won the Óstán Oileán Acla/Connacht Print & Signs Mayo Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

At the finish of the nine-stage event on the scenic Achill Island, Boyle/O’Reilly were 37 seconds ahead of the Monaghan/Limerick duo of Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty.

On their debut in a Ford Fiesta R5, Derry’s Desi Henry and his Cork co-driver Liam Moynihan netted third – one minute and 1.1 seconds further behind.

Top seeds Donegal’s Joe McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney (Mini WRC) were fourth. Former Triton champions Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) and Roy White (Ford Fiesta WRC) didn’t enjoy the best of fortune, Kelly punctured and dropped away down the order before finishing tenth in general classification while White was an opening stage casualty when he slid off and beached his car, he eventually finished 57th.

Martin Walsh spoke with the Rally winner Boyle…