Vigil to mark 41st anniversary of disappearance of Mary Boyle

A vigil will take place today outside the surgery of Donegal County Coroner, Dr Denis McCauley in Stranorlar to mark the 41st anniversary of the disappearance of Mary Boyle.

Mary is now Ireland’s youngest and longest missing child, after disappearing from her home in Cashelard 1977.

The Justice for Mary Boyle campaign will be protesting today for an inquest into the disappearance of the six year old.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Joe Craig, Mary’s cousin and spokesperson for the Justice for Mary Boyle campaign says what they are seeking is clarity: