Tenders are currently being sought to carry out road safety works on the Cappry to Ballybofey road.

Works will include kerbing, footpath works, strengthening and resurfacing works along with the installation of traffic calming measures.

The TII have confirmed that a budget is in place to complete the works once a contractor is appointed.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says, when complete these works will greatly enhance the safety of this busy route: