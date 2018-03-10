Joe Dunleavy and Ireland U20s claim Bonus Point win over Scotland

Ireland U20s had a 5 point win over Scotland U20s last night at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland were coming off the back of a loss to Wales, while Scotland were on a high after defeating England.

It was a nervy affair for Ireland, having lost a 12 point half-time lead in the second half. A late Jack O’Sullivan try, his second of the game, was enough to secure the bonus point and the win for Ireland, while Scotland got a losing bonus point.

It was Joe Dunleavy’s first 6 Nations start for his country, and the Letterkenny man put in a solid performance to help his team to victory.