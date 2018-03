Ireland – 28, Scotland – 8

Joe Schmidt’s side were victorious over Scotland today at the Aviva Stadium, where a bonus point win has put them 10 points ahead of England on the table.

Ireland now face England in Twickenham on March 17th, where a win would give them the Grand Slam.

Highland Sport’s Rugby correspondent Alec McDonald spoke with PJ on Saturday Sport, where he also commended Joe Dunleavy on his U20’s debut for Ireland.