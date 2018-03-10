GAA Preview: Tyrone have to match Donegal’s intensity – Conor Gormley

Tyrone and Donegal face off in their re-fixed National Football League Division 1 game at Healy Park in Omagh tonight with throw-in at 7pm.

Both teams are still fighting to win the points that will keep them safe in Division 1 Football next year, and tonight’s game is a crucial fixture with only 3 games left.

Former three time Tyrone All-Star Conor Gormley has told Tom Comack that every pass and tackle is crucial, and that Tyrone have to match Donegal in everyway, as Declan Bonner’s men up the intensity in these north west derbies…