Foyle Search and Rescue boat vandalised

Foyle Search and Rescue has made an appeal for information after one their boats was badly damaged this week.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday evening before 7pm with crew members making the discovery some time later.

On further inspection, it was concluded that it was a deliberate act of vandalism with over £5,000 worth of damage caused to the vessel.

Police are currently conducting an investgation and are examining CCTV in the area.

Press Officer with Foyle Search and Rescue Pat Carlin has been outlining the extent of the damage: