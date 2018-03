Donegal fell to Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh tonight by a margin of 6 points, 2-13 v 1-10.

Goals from Niall Sludden and Mark Bradley were enough to claim victory for Mickey Harte’s side in the National Football League Division 1 clash.

After the match, Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke with Tom Comack and the assembled media…

Donegal now look ahead to two crucial league matches against Monaghan and Mayo in the coming weeks.