Donegal bested by Tyrone in Omagh

Donegal were unable to repeat their Dr. McKenna Cup victory over Tyrone this evening when the sides met in Division 1 of the National Football League in Omagh.

Tyrone ran out 6 point winners in the end, 2-13 v 1-10 being the final score at Healy Park.

Tyrone led at the break by a single point, 1-05 v 0-07, following a goal from Niall Sludden, though they had trailed 0-05 v 0-02 after 13 minutes of play.

The second half saw goals from both sides, Mark Bradley scoring for Tyrone and Odhran MacNiallais hitting the back of the net for Donegal.

Next week sees Donegal face Monaghan in a must-win clash, while Tyrone travel to Mayo.