In the Ulster GAA Minor Football League, Donegal were the winners over Tyrone, with a final score of 2-8 to 0-13.

At half time, the score at Ballyhsannon was 1-8 to 0-3 to Donegal.

In Owenbeg, Derry had a comfortable win over Antrim, with a final score of 4-19 to 0-12.