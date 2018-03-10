Bringing Boston Boxing to Buncrana – Mark Porter and Pat Bradley look ahead to a great night of boxing

A team of Donegal Boxers will face off against fighters from Mark Porter’s Boston Boxing Academy next Friday night, the 16th of March, in their annual event.

It will be a big night of boxing and entertainment, as the teams look to build relationships between boxing in Donegal and boxing in Boston.

15 bouts are down for decision, and the thoughts from both sides are that the fighters from opposite sides of the Atlantic can learn from each other in fair, competitive contests.

Mark Porter and Patrick Bradley joined PJ Lynch in studio to look ahead to the event…