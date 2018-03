It was a 6 point win over Donegal in Omagh for Tyrone tonight which now leaves them on 4 points in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Goals in either half from Niall Sludden and Mark Bradley gave Tyrone the win, getting revenge for the Dr. McKenna Cup final defeat inflicted on them by Donegal in February.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte told the assembled media after the game that the 2 points were vital…

Goalscorer Niall Sludden spoke with Tom Comack after the win…